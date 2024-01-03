Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has publicly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address an issue he deems as unfair in the distribution of tax devolution to Karnataka. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the state’s portion of taxes has been on a downward trend, causing a significant deficit in the state’s income. Despite Kannadigas contributing a substantial amount of tax revenue to the central government, a larger slice of these funds is being redirected to the northern Indian states.

Uniting ‘Developed’ States

This outcry arrives in the backdrop of a report that Karnataka, governed by the Congress party, is rallying ‘developed’ states to form a united front before the 16th Finance Commission. The aim is to advocate for a more balanced distribution of taxes. Under the 15th Finance Commission’s tenure, which concludes in 2025-26, Karnataka’s share in the divisible pool of taxes declined from 4.71 percent, as designated by the 14th Finance Commission, to 3.64 percent. Siddaramaiah claims this decrease has led to a financial loss of Rs 26,140 crore for Karnataka over the last three years.

Concerns Over Scholarship Amounts

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has come under fire for reducing the scholarship amounts allocated to children of construction workers. This move has sparked political backlash from Opposition parties. The cutback was necessitated due to an increase in fraudulent registrations of construction workers, subsequently leading to a dip in scholarship amounts. The Labour Minister defended the decreased amount, but trade union groups have been protesting and demanding a revision upwards of the scholarship amounts.

Funds Utilization Issues

The Welfare Board received 13 lakh applications for scholarships, out of which 7 lakh were identified as genuine. The allocation for scholarships for 2022-2023 stands at Rs 220 crore, marking a decline from the previous year’s Rs 460 crore. The Welfare Board had a balance of Rs 7,001.11 crore as of July 31, 2023. The Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board provides benefits to registered construction workers. However, there have been challenges concerning the utilization of funds collected as cess.