Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Blasts Amit Shah Over Drought Relief Claims, Seeks Justice

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of 'lying blatantly' about the state's delay in submitting its memorandum for drought relief, a claim that has sparked a heated debate amidst looming general elections. This controversy comes after Siddaramaiah's repeated efforts to secure ₹18,177.44 crore in drought relief funds from the Centre, emphasizing the state's proactive measures and the central government's alleged inaction.

Accusations and Counterclaims

In a bold statement, Siddaramaiah challenged Amit Shah, asserting that the Karnataka government had submitted its drought relief memorandum thrice by October 2023, well before the central team's assessment visit. This statement directly contradicts Shah's accusations of delay, which purportedly resulted in the aid's processing being stalled by the election commission's model code of conduct. Siddaramaiah's readiness to resign if proven wrong further intensifies the controversy, showcasing the high stakes involved in this political standoff.

Drought Relief Efforts and Central Response

The sequence of events detailed by Siddaramaiah highlights a persistent effort to engage with the Centre, including meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in December 2023. Despite these efforts and the submission of required documents to the Supreme Court for relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), aid has yet to be released. Siddaramaiah's critique extends beyond mere procedural delays, questioning the moral integrity of seeking votes amidst such crises and pointing out the financial structure of the NDRF, which includes contributions from the state itself.

Political Implications and Public Sentiment

The dispute has not only strained Centre-State relations but also brought to the forefront the plight of over 35 lakh farmers awaiting subsidies to mitigate crop and income losses. Siddaramaiah's call for the people of Karnataka to 'teach the BJP a lesson' reflects a broader strategy to leverage this issue in the upcoming general elections. With social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) being used to vocalize grievances and rally public support, the controversy underscores significant challenges in governance, accountability, and political discourse in the lead-up to a crucial electoral battle.