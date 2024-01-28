Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Anticipates Congress to Win 15 to 20 Seats in Lok Sabha Polls

The political landscape of Karnataka gears up for yet another turn with the impending Lok Sabha elections. The state's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, staked his claim on Sunday, predicting a robust performance for the Congress. He anticipates a win of 15 to 20 seats out of the total 28 in the parliamentary elections, a significant surge from the single seat the party managed in the 2019 polls.

Political Predictions Amidst Changing Alliances

This prediction comes in the aftermath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) virtually sweeping the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, securing a whopping 25 seats. The Congress, in alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), could, however, only secure one seat each. The upcoming election sees a shift in alliances, with the JD(S) now aligning with the BJP, altering the dynamics of the political battlefield.

Addressing the Caste Census Controversy

Not just political predictions, Siddaramaiah also addressed the contentious issue of the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, often referred to as the 'caste census'. Initiated during his previous tenure as chief minister, the completed report has been a subject of controversy and is yet to be made public.

The survey has faced significant opposition from dominant communities in Karnataka like the Vokkaliags and Lingayats. They have criticized the report as unscientific and called for a fresh survey. Siddaramaiah stated that a decision on the report's fate would only be made once it is submitted to the government by the current commission. The commission has been given a deadline until January 31 to present the report's findings.

A Tense Political Chessboard

The political chessboard in Karnataka seems to be tense, with both the Congress and the BJP making confident claims about their electoral prospects. The Congress's bold prediction, coupled with the ongoing controversy surrounding the caste census, sets the stage for an intense electoral battle. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will undoubtedly shape the political narrative of the state in the years to come.