Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Tax Contribution Disparity at Jantar Mantar

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, addressed a pressing issue regarding tax contribution disparity during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Siddaramaiah voiced his concerns over the state's significant tax contributions to the central government, with Karnataka's tax revenue ranking second in the nation, just behind Maharashtra.

Karnataka's Tax Contributions

With a tax contribution surpassing Rs 4.30 lakh crores, Karnataka stands as a significant pillar in India's economic structure. Yet, the Chief Minister highlighted a stark disparity where for every Rs 100 of tax collected and given to the central government, Karnataka receives a mere Rs 12 to Rs 13 in return. Siddaramaiah's message was echoed by other ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who expressed disappointment over the Centre's lack of response and demanded fair treatment for Karnataka.

Protest Against Economic Oppression

As part of the demonstration, Siddaramaiah, along with other Congress leaders, voiced against what they term as economic oppression of Karnataka by the Centre. The leaders highlighted reduced share in the devolution of taxes, delay in providing Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, and dismissal of special grants recommended by the Finance Commission.

The Demand for Fair Treatment

Despite the substantial contribution of Rs 4,30,000 crore in tax revenue every year, Karnataka receives just about Rs 50,000 crore from the Union government. Siddaramaiah criticized the absence of representation from Karnataka in the 15th Finance Commission and the alleged biased allocation of funds, stating that Karnataka lost over Rs 59,000 crore due to unfair distribution. Adding to the state's woes, the leaders also alleged that the center has turned a blind eye to the state's water security, which is affecting the farmers and lands in the state.

In conclusion, the protest by Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders at Jantar Mantar represents a significant political and social movement against what they perceive as the deliberate attack on the identity of Kannadigas and the negative impact of the GST. It remains to be seen how the central government responds to their concerns and demands for a fairer distribution of the tax revenue.