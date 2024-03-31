Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP of 'Tax Terrorism' Amidst Election Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has publicly denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of employing 'tax terrorism' against the Congress in an effort to intimidate the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This accusation comes in response to a recent notice from the Income Tax Department to the Congress, demanding payment of Rs 1,823 crore. Siddaramaiah argues that this move is part of a broader strategy by the BJP to misuse central agencies to terrorize the opposition, a tactic he believes is driven by the BJP's fear of losing in the upcoming elections.

Background of the Allegations

Siddaramaiah's allegations highlight a perceived imbalance in the treatment of tax-related issues between the Congress and the BJP. Citing specific figures, he claims that the BJP should face a tax demand of Rs 4,263 crore for discrepancies over the last seven years, based on the same criteria applied to the Congress. The Chief Minister accuses the Income Tax Department of being selectively active, targeting opposition parties while overlooking alleged violations by BJP