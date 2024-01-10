en English
India

Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has made a decisive move towards fulfilling the electoral promises of the ruling Congress party. He announced the creation of multi-level committees tasked with overseeing the execution of the state government’s five guarantee schemes: Anna Bhagya, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, and Yuva Nidhi. The projected budget for these substantial welfare schemes is Rs 38,000 crore for 2023-24, escalating to Rs 59,000 crore for 2024-25.

Committees for Accountability

The committees will be instituted at the state, district, and taluk levels, injecting a layer of accountability into the delivery of these schemes. Congress party workers, entrusted with the responsibility of committee membership, will play a pivotal role in ensuring these electoral guarantees are met. On a broader scale, this initiative is expected to benefit an impressive 4.3 crore individuals, demonstrating the state government’s commitment to its people.

Countering Misinformation

Aside from the core role of scheme execution, the committees bear an additional responsibility: countering misinformation campaigns. These campaigns, if unchecked, could potentially distort public perception of the five guarantee schemes and undermine their success. The Chief Minister expressed his belief that these committees would combat such threats, reinforcing the credibility of the government’s initiatives.

A Commitment to Welfare

This development is significant not just for the tangible benefits it is set to deliver, but also for what it symbolizes: the state government’s dedication to fulfilling its electoral promises. By allocating a budget of Rs 16 crore for the setup of these panels, the government is investing not just in the schemes themselves, but in mechanisms to ensure their effective implementation. This move sends a clear message about the government’s commitment to welfare and its readiness to combat any challenges that could impede these welfare programs.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

