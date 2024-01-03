Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension

In a series of events unfolding in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the arrests of two individuals linked to the 1992 post-Babri mosque demolition unrest in Hubballi. The Chief Minister, in a firm stance, reiterated that an accused remains so until acquitted by the court, dispelling the notion that crimes become irrelevant with time.

Political Vendetta or Lawful Action?

The arrests have sparked criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who perceive them as acts of political vendetta. In a swift response, Siddaramaiah denied such claims, stating that the actions were in adherence to the law and court directives. He contended that the police were instructed to dispose of old cases, and no innocent individuals were arrested. The BJP’s state unit president, BY Vijayendra, expressed his dissatisfaction by labeling the Congress-led state government as anti-Hindu, and called for a protest against the government.

Union Minister’s Controversial Comments

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi added fuel to the fire by accusing the Congress of confusion and questioning Siddaramaiah’s governance. He implied that the Congress was either attempting to establish an Islamic State or run a Mughal-like administration. Siddaramaiah dismissed Joshi’s comments as political rhetoric rather than legal critique. Furthermore, the BJP requested a holiday for the installation of the Lord Rama idol in Ayodhya on January 22, a request that Siddaramaiah suggested should be handled by the Centre.

Probe into Ram Mandir Activists

As the Ram Mandir inauguration nears, Karnataka police have been investigating Ram Mandir activists from the 1992 movement. This has led to a series of arrests and the formation of a special probe team. The BJP leaders have questioned the timing of these arrests, sparking outrage and protests. In response to Congress concerns over invitation allocations for the inauguration, Joshi cited space limitations as the reason behind it.

In conclusion, the recent developments in Karnataka hint at the complex interplay between politics, law, and religion. The events serve as a reminder of our past and raise questions about the influence of historical events on present-day politics.