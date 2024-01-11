Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports

In a recent turn of events, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, expressed discontent with the list of potential candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The dissatisfaction is attributed to the perceived inadequacy of reports provided by ministers concerning these candidates. In response to this, a new survey is set to be launched—aimed at finding more suitable contenders for the 28 constituencies within the state.

A Directive from the Central Leadership

This significant shift in approach comes as a directive from the party’s central leadership. The higher echelons of command have instructed the state unit to conduct a fresh survey. The primary objective of this exercise is to ensure the selection of stronger contestants for the impending electoral battle, thereby increasing the chances of victory.

The Role of AICC Leaders

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders are expected to play a pivotal role in this new process. Their involvement will likely ensure a more stringent and comprehensive analysis of potential candidates. The aim is not just to win the elections, but also to strengthen the party’s position in the state’s political landscape.

Preparations for the Elections

Alongside the initiation of the new survey, the party is already making strides in its preparations for the elections. This includes hosting rallies and extensively communicating the benefits of their guarantee schemes to the people. The party is determined to make a substantial impact in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, and this new survey is a testament to their commitment to select the best representatives for the people of Karnataka.