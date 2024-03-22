Karnataka BJP Rift Over Belagavi Ticket: Shettar Faces Internal Protest for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Discontent continues to brew within the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the allocation of the ticket from the Belagavi seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Speculation is rife that former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who rejoined the BJP after a stint with the Congress, might be fielded from Belagavi, a seat currently held by Mangala Angadi, widow of former Union Minister Suresh Angadi. However, a significant discord within the BJP's Belagavi unit has reached a fever pitch, leading to a clash between long-standing party members and those perceived as recent additions to the party.

Clash of Loyalties: The 'Go Back Jagadish' Campaign

BJP cadres in Belagavi have initiated a 'Go Back Jagadish' campaign against the former Chief Minister, demanding that party tickets be allocated to loyal insiders rather than an 'outsider' who had only recently joined the party. This discord has manifested in both physical and virtual protests, with BJP workers in the region launching a social media onslaught against Shettar, labeling him a 'turncoat'. Accusations against Shettar have intensified the conflict, with party leaders alleging that he has engaged in acts of betrayal within the party's ranks. Moreover, there are allegations that Shettar has diverted developmental projects meant for Belagavi to other regions, particularly Hubballi-Dharwad.

Support and Speculation: Yediyurappa's Endorsement

Despite the internal opposition, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa last week announced that Shettar would contest from Belagavi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, expressing confidence in his victory by a considerable margin. Shettar, a senior Lingayat leader who has held several key portfolios in Karnataka, is seen as a strong candidate to retain the Belagavi seat. Sources indicate that the BJP aims to replace Mangala Angadi with Shettar, who also happens to be a relative of the Angadi family, thereby keeping the seat within the broader political family.

The Broader Implications

The current upheaval within the Karnataka BJP over the Belagavi ticket underscores the complexities of internal party dynamics and the challenges of balancing local loyalties with broader strategic goals. As the party navigates these turbulent waters, the outcome of this internal dispute could have far-reaching implications for the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, not only in Karnataka but across India. The 'Go Back Jagadish' campaign, while highlighting the immediate issue of the Belagavi ticket, also reflects deeper concerns within the party regarding unity, loyalty, and the integration of newcomers into its ranks.