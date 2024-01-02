en English
Crime

Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
In a development that has sparked political tensions, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is accusing the ruling Congress government of reviving old cases linked to the Babri mosque demolition. The comment follows the recent arrest of two BJP activists from Hubballi, who had participated in the Ram temple agitation three decades ago. The opposition claims that this move by the Congress government is an attempt to terrorise Hindu activists.

Political Repercussions

The leader of the opposition in the Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka, has voiced concern over what he perceives as vindictive politics by the Congress. He alleges that the government is deliberately creating an atmosphere of fear by reopening these cases at a time when the consecration of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya is being celebrated nationwide. Ashoka also warned of serious repercussions, asserting that the BJP would stage a strong protest against this move.

Arrests as Part of Routine Police Procedure

Amidst the escalating political drama, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka K Sukumar clarified that the arrests are part of standard police procedure. She emphasized that the police department is tracing absconders in 37 long-standing cases, spanning various crimes, including property crimes, murder, narcotics, and cybercrime. Commissioner Sukumar stressed that the arrest pertaining to the 1992 rioting case is not an exception but a part of the police’s ongoing efforts to close long-pending cases.

A Wider Search

The police are conducting an extensive search for other individuals involved in these long-standing cases. The two arrested activists, now in their sixties, have been charged with stone-pelting during the Ram temple agitation. This move by the Karnataka police has reignited discussions about the intersection of politics, history, and justice in the state.

The unfolding situation has put the focus back on the politically sensitive issue of the Ram temple agitation, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of using these arrests to terrorise Hindu activists. The Congress government’s decision to reopen cases from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement has drawn strong criticism from BJP leaders, further deepening the political divide in Karnataka.

Crime India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

