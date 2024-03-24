Karnataka Battles Severe Water Crisis: Appeals to Supreme Court for Immediate Relief

Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's recent address in Bengaluru underscores a dire water scarcity gripping the city, spotlighting the state's plea to the Supreme Court for central government intervention. As the city faces the depletion of over 3,000 borewells, the state government has taken measures including disbursing ₹870 crore to affected districts, yet calls for the central government's aid remain unheeded amidst a political tussle with the BJP.

Advertisment

Immediate Calls for Central Aid

With a staggering number of villages facing severe water shortages, the Karnataka government has been proactive in providing immediate relief, including the distribution of ₹650 crores as crop compensation to support distressed farmers. However, without the central government's support, efforts remain insufficient to address the extensive needs of the population and agriculture, highlighting a crucial need for intervention at the national level.

Political Controversy Amid Crisis

Advertisment

The water crisis has also brewed a political storm, with accusations flying between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP over the diversion of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have rebuffed these claims, emphasizing the state's dire need for water over political squabbles. The situation has drawn attention from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has publicly urged the Prime Minister to prioritize the crisis.

A Plea for National Attention

The struggle for water in Karnataka is not just a state issue but a national crisis that requires immediate and comprehensive action. As the state government turns to the Supreme Court in a bid for justice and relief, the central government's response becomes crucial in navigating the path forward. This water crisis underscores the broader challenges of climate change, resource management, and political responsibility at both state and national levels.