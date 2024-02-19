Karnataka Assembly Sparks with Debate Over School Motto Change: A Clash of Ideals in Bengaluru

In the heart of Bengaluru, the Karnataka Assembly became the arena of a fervent debate that transcended the boundaries of mere policy discussion to touch upon the essence of education and heritage. At the center of this storm was the alteration of the motto at government residential schools operated by the Social Welfare Department, a change that ignited a controversy involving the legacy of Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu.

The Catalyst of Controversy

The words 'Jnana degulavidu dhairvagi prashnisi' now stand at the entrance of these institutions, urging students to 'ask questions boldly' in what is called a shrine of knowledge. This phrase replaced Kuvempu's original, 'Vidya degulavidu kai mugidu olage banni,' which invited students to enter 'the shrine of education with folded hands.' The shift in messaging, initiated by Principal Secretary P. Manivannan, was seen by the opposition BJP as a distortion of the revered poet's words, sparking a heated debate within the state legislature.

A Battle of Ideologies

Amidst the uproar, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa stepped forward to clarify that the alteration was not an official change but a step towards fostering a culture of inquiry and scientific temper among the students, reflecting Kuvempu's own ideological leanings. The government positioned this move as an attempt to align educational practices with the ethos of questioning and curiosity, a practice championed by luminaries like Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein. However, the BJP viewed this as an affront to Kuvempu's legacy, demanding immediate action and causing disruptions in both the Legislative Assembly and Council.

Resolution Amidst Debate

The debate, while contentious, eventually led to a semblance of resolution when the government assured that concerns raised by the BJP would be addressed. Although the protest was withdrawn, the incident left a lasting impression on the political and educational landscape of Karnataka. It highlighted a crucial societal dialogue on how education should be approached: as a temple where one enters with reverence, or as a dynamic space where questioning is not just encouraged but seen as a pillar of learning.

In the wake of this debate, the educational community and political figures alike are left to ponder the values that will shape the future of learning in Karnataka. While the dust settles in the Assembly, the questions raised by this incident resonate beyond the halls of government, touching upon the very nature of knowledge acquisition and the legacy of one of Karnataka's most esteemed literary figures.