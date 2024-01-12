Karnataka Appeals for ‘Brand Bengaluru’ Tableau Inclusion in 2024 Republic Day Parade

In a bid to showcase the vibrant culture and progress of the state, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has penned a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, beseeching an opportunity for the state to present its tableau, ‘Brand Bengaluru’, at the 2024 Republic Day parade. This appeal comes in the backdrop of a consistent display of Karnataka’s culture and heritage in the parade for the past 14 years, with the state clinching awards in multiple years, including 2005, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2022.

A Plea for ‘Brand Bengaluru’

The ‘Brand Bengaluru’ tableau, which was shortlisted amongst five potential themes for the upcoming parade, encapsulates the city’s exceptional growth whilst preserving its rich culture and tradition. However, despite presenting its key-model and music to the selection committee and making the requested modifications, the tableau was not chosen to be part of the main parade at Kartavya Path. Instead, it has been allotted a spot in the ‘Bharat Parv’ section at the Red Fort.

Disappointment and Appeal

The decision to exclude Karnataka’s tableau from the parade has sparked widespread discontent among the people of Karnataka. In his letter, Siddaramaiah has accentuated the feeling of hurt sentiments among Kannadigas, and emphasized that the tableau’s inclusion could mitigate the disappointment. He underscored Karnataka’s significant participation and accomplishments in the past parades, and pleaded for a reconsideration of the tableau’s placement.

The Political Controversy

This move by the Chief Minister has been seen by many as a political strategy, with the issue turning into a hotly debated topic. The exclusion of the tableau and the subsequent disappointment has morphed into a political controversy, with the state government’s reaction and the central government’s denial of the opportunity taking center stage. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and whether Karnataka will get the opportunity to showcase ‘Brand Bengaluru’ in the main Republic Day parade.