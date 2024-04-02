Karnataka 2024 Elections: Women Voters, Guarantee Schemes, and Party Strategies

In a significant shift in electoral dynamics, Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies are witnessing the pivotal role of women voters, potentially influenced by competing guarantee schemes from the Congress and the BJP. With women outnumbering men in 17 constituencies, their voting preferences, swayed by relief measures amidst rising prices, could decisively shape the election outcome.

Guarantee Schemes in Focus

The Congress party's guarantee schemes, aimed at offering financial relief and support, are being viewed as a strong pull factor for women voters in Karnataka. Notable schemes include Gruha Lakshmi, offering monthly assistance, Shakti, providing free public transport, and Gruha Jyothi, ensuring free electricity up to a certain limit. These initiatives are complemented by the Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi schemes, enhancing the Congress's appeal among various demographic segments, particularly within the OBC, SC, and ST communities.

BJP's Counter Narrative

Despite the popularity of Congress's guarantee schemes, the BJP is not sitting idle. Emphasizing the "Modi Ki Guarantee" narrative, the party highlights its development achievements and critiques the practical implications of Congress's guarantees, such as funding issues and service disruptions. BJP leaders are tactfully addressing these schemes' shortcomings while promoting their governance record under Narendra Modi's leadership, aiming to retain their 2019 supporters among women voters.

Electoral Implications

