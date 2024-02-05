Karl Polanyi's Prophetic Warnings and the 2024 Global Elections: A Reassessment of the Postwar Order

In 1944, Karl Polanyi, a Hungarian-American economic historian, warned the world of the perilous consequences of divorcing the economy from society in his seminal work 'The Great Transformation.' As we stand on the precipice of a significant election year in 2024, Polanyi's cautionary words seem eerily prophetic. This year, elections will be held in various nations, home to half of the world's populace, including the most populous countries and the largest democracies.

Referendum on the Global Order

This synchronicity of electoral events is perceived by some as a judgment on the postwar global order, amidst concerns of a 'democratic recession,' characterized by the steady decline of freedom and the rising tide of authoritarianism. The popularity of polarizing figures like Donald Trump and Narendra Modi is seen as indicative of deeper societal issues than mere politics.

Failed Promises of the Postwar Era

Post World War II, political liberalism and neoclassical economics held out the promise of peace and prosperity but largely turned a blind eye to human values and emotions, focusing instead on procedural systems. This approach failed to heed Polanyi's wisdom that society and economy are two sides of the same coin, inseparable and intertwined.

The global discontent with globalization, the financial debacle of 2008, and other seismic events have exposed the glaring flaws in the postwar model. Populists, exploiting emotional responses, have stirred up nativist sentiments, much to the detriment of the global order.

The Economy - A Frankenstein's Monster?

This article draws an intriguing parallel between today's populist narratives and the 'creature' in Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Much like the creature who turned against its creator, the economy, it is feared, is rebelling against the very hands that moulded it. Policymakers are thus urged to remember that economies cannot exist in isolation from the societies that sustain them.

As the drumbeat of the 2024 global elections grows louder, the stakes are high. The world watches with bated breath, hoping that societies make the right choices, embracing not only economic prosperity but also democratic values and human dignity. It is time we heed Polanyi's prophetic insights and reassess the postwar order.