Karine Jean-Pierre Highlights President Biden’s Successes Amid Ongoing Challenges

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has been in the news lately, championing President Joe Biden’s performance. During her appearances on CNN and MSNBC, she claimed that Biden has accomplished more in his first three years in office than any other two-term president. This bold statement comes amidst his low approval ratings and opposition from a Republican-majority House and a conservative Supreme Court.

Major Legislative Successes

Among the numerous achievements Jean-Pierre highlighted were infrastructure improvements, the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and decisive actions on climate change. These accomplishments, she argues, demonstrate Biden’s unwavering commitment to the economy, healthcare, and the environment.

Progress Amidst Challenges

The Biden administration faced several challenges in 2023, including a pushback from litigious industries and a cautious legal environment which slowed progress in certain areas. The Supreme Court is expected to hear a major agency powers case focused on the Chevron doctrine, which could potentially limit rulemaking. Despite these hurdles, the administration successfully implemented regulations such as the newly finalized methane rule and further actions governing hydrofluorocarbons.

The Environmental Milestone

One of the shining achievements of Biden’s term was his administration’s extensive clean air agenda. This included emission regulations for coal-fired power plants, methane, traveling ozone vehicles, and particulate matter, among other major Clean Air Act programs. The Good Neighbor program, aimed at reducing emission limits from power plants and other industries in upwind states, has faced heavy litigation.