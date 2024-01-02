en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Karine Jean-Pierre Highlights President Biden’s Successes Amid Ongoing Challenges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Karine Jean-Pierre Highlights President Biden’s Successes Amid Ongoing Challenges

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has been in the news lately, championing President Joe Biden’s performance. During her appearances on CNN and MSNBC, she claimed that Biden has accomplished more in his first three years in office than any other two-term president. This bold statement comes amidst his low approval ratings and opposition from a Republican-majority House and a conservative Supreme Court.

Major Legislative Successes

Among the numerous achievements Jean-Pierre highlighted were infrastructure improvements, the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and decisive actions on climate change. These accomplishments, she argues, demonstrate Biden’s unwavering commitment to the economy, healthcare, and the environment.

Progress Amidst Challenges

The Biden administration faced several challenges in 2023, including a pushback from litigious industries and a cautious legal environment which slowed progress in certain areas. The Supreme Court is expected to hear a major agency powers case focused on the Chevron doctrine, which could potentially limit rulemaking. Despite these hurdles, the administration successfully implemented regulations such as the newly finalized methane rule and further actions governing hydrofluorocarbons.

The Environmental Milestone

One of the shining achievements of Biden’s term was his administration’s extensive clean air agenda. This included emission regulations for coal-fired power plants, methane, traveling ozone vehicles, and particulate matter, among other major Clean Air Act programs. The Good Neighbor program, aimed at reducing emission limits from power plants and other industries in upwind states, has faced heavy litigation.

0
Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Festive Season Marred by Criminal Damage in County Kerry

By BNN Correspondents

Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager

By Israel Ojoko

NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences

By Ebenezer Mensah

Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deput ...
@Military · 2 mins
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deput ...
heart comment 0
Meerut Woman Sentenced to Life for Murder in Deceitful Bid to Start New Life

By Rafia Tasleem

Meerut Woman Sentenced to Life for Murder in Deceitful Bid to Start New Life
Turkey Captures Fugitive Suspect in 2002 Hablemitoğlu Murder Case

By Safak Costu

Turkey Captures Fugitive Suspect in 2002 Hablemitoğlu Murder Case
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines’ Political Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
18 seconds
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
22 seconds
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
36 seconds
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
38 seconds
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
1 min
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
2 mins
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
2 mins
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
2 mins
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app