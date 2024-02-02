Kari Dziedzic Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Democratic Woman Senate Majority Leader in Minnesota

In a historic turn of events, Kari Dziedzic, a Minneapolis DFLer, has been elected as the Senate Majority Leader in Minnesota. Notably, she is the first Democratic woman to occupy this high-ranking position and the second woman ever to secure the Senate's most influential role.

A Pragmatic Leader with a Rich Legacy

With a solid foundation in mechanical engineering obtained from the University of Minnesota, Dziedzic is celebrated for her pragmatic and intelligent approach to problem-solving. These traits will be put to the test as she steers the DFL's slender 34-33 majority in the forthcoming legislative session. She is set to play an integral role in sculpting and advancing the DFL agenda, which is poised to concentrate on critical areas such as abortion access, education, environmental protection, affordable housing, and child care.

Cathy Lawrence, the Chief Development Officer for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, lauds Dziedzic as a dedicated and reliable legislator. Further cementing her political stature is Dziedzic's connection to her father, the late Walt Dziedzic, a notable figure in Minneapolis politics. Before securing her Senate seat in a special election in 2012, she served in various political campaigns and acted as an aide to several political dignitaries.

Championing Bipartisan Cooperation

Dziedzic underscores the significance of bipartisan collaboration and boasts a history of working across party lines. This is evident in her teamwork with Republican Sen. Rich Draheim on housing issues during the pandemic. Her professional journey also includes a challenging period when she launched a sexual harassment lawsuit against her then-employer, Norm Green, which was ultimately settled outside of court.

Commitment to Serving Minnesotans

As the majority leader, Dziedzic is resolute in her commitment to lend an ear to the people, work diligently, and complete tasks that favor the people of Minnesota. Her conviction and dedication will undoubtedly serve as a beacon as she navigates through the complexities and challenges of her new role.