Karapitiya Onco Surgeon Remanded and Opts for Early Retirement Following Assault Allegation

Renowned oncologist, Dr. Krishantha Perera of Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, has been remanded on charges of assaulting a female staff member and has subsequently decided to opt for early retirement. The incident has sent ripples through the medical community and has raised questions about the conduct of healthcare professionals.

Assault Allegation and Subsequent Remand

Perera, a respected Onco Surgeon, found himself at the center of controversy when allegations of an assault on a minor hospital employee emerged. The incident led to his remand, ordered by the Galle Magistrate's Court, which is set to last until January 22. Perera, eligible to serve until the age of 63 under the new circular, has chosen to seek retirement two years ahead of the mandatory retirement age.

Early Retirement and Unrest Among Medical Fraternity

The assault allegation and subsequent remand have led Perera to request leave preparatory to retirement. The decision was confirmed by Hospital Director S.D.M. Ranga. This move has caused discontent among the hospital's medical staff. The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) expressed their displeasure with the police for not acting on a previous complaint by Perera. They warned of potential trade union action if proper measures were not taken against the alleged injustice.

Implications on Professional Conduct and Career

The incident has cast a spotlight on the conduct of medical professionals and the implications such incidents can have on their careers. A demonstration was staged, seeking justice for Perera, reflecting the impact this case has had on the hospital's community. However, the authorities were able to bring the situation under control. The case serves as a stark reminder of the high standards of conduct required in the medical profession and the severe repercussions when those standards are not met.