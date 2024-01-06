Karan Johar Addresses Rumors of Janhvi Kapoor Replacing Alia Bhatt in ‘Dulhania 3’

The Indian film fraternity has been abuzz with rumors of actress Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt as the lead in the upcoming installment of the ‘Dulhania’ franchise. However, filmmaker Karan Johar has now addressed these speculations, emphasizing the importance of accuracy over unfounded conjecture.

Clarifying the ‘Dulhania 3’ Rumors

Karan Johar, who is spearheading the ‘Dulhania’ franchise, has responded to the rumors on Instagram. Without making any explicit references to Kapoor replacing Bhatt, Johar hinted at a significant collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. He insisted on the need for media and fans to wait for official announcements to ensure the accuracy of information regarding his future projects.

Rumors and Speculations

The rumors originated from a report stating that Alia Bhatt would not be featuring in ‘Dulhania 3’. The report suggested that Kapoor would step in as the new female lead opposite Varun Dhawan, who has been a constant in the franchise. However, Johar’s response seeks to put these speculations to rest and urges patience for official confirmations.

Future Projects and Collaborations

While fans eagerly await the release of ‘Dulhania 3’, Alia Bhatt is currently preparing for the release of her film ‘Jigra’. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is about to mark her Telugu debut in a film alongside prominent actors Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Whether Kapoor will take over the ‘Dulhania’ franchise or Bhatt will continue to collaborate with Dhawan remains to be seen.