en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Karan Johar Addresses Rumors of Janhvi Kapoor Replacing Alia Bhatt in ‘Dulhania 3’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Karan Johar Addresses Rumors of Janhvi Kapoor Replacing Alia Bhatt in ‘Dulhania 3’

The Indian film fraternity has been abuzz with rumors of actress Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt as the lead in the upcoming installment of the ‘Dulhania’ franchise. However, filmmaker Karan Johar has now addressed these speculations, emphasizing the importance of accuracy over unfounded conjecture.

Clarifying the ‘Dulhania 3’ Rumors

Karan Johar, who is spearheading the ‘Dulhania’ franchise, has responded to the rumors on Instagram. Without making any explicit references to Kapoor replacing Bhatt, Johar hinted at a significant collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. He insisted on the need for media and fans to wait for official announcements to ensure the accuracy of information regarding his future projects.

Rumors and Speculations

The rumors originated from a report stating that Alia Bhatt would not be featuring in ‘Dulhania 3’. The report suggested that Kapoor would step in as the new female lead opposite Varun Dhawan, who has been a constant in the franchise. However, Johar’s response seeks to put these speculations to rest and urges patience for official confirmations.

Future Projects and Collaborations

While fans eagerly await the release of ‘Dulhania 3’, Alia Bhatt is currently preparing for the release of her film ‘Jigra’. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is about to mark her Telugu debut in a film alongside prominent actors Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Whether Kapoor will take over the ‘Dulhania’ franchise or Bhatt will continue to collaborate with Dhawan remains to be seen.

0
Health India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
In a devastating turn of events, a massive road accident involving 50 cars has resulted in the tragic loss of four lives. This calamitous event has sparked a wave of action from regional services, extending their hands for assistance to the affected individuals. Unforeseen Catastrophe on Interstate 5 The accident transpired on the bustling Interstate
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
Belfast Woman Faces Deferred Sentence Over Assault: A Chance at Redemption
11 mins ago
Belfast Woman Faces Deferred Sentence Over Assault: A Chance at Redemption
Rat Infestations in British Homes: A Chilling Tale of Terror and Prevention
13 mins ago
Rat Infestations in British Homes: A Chilling Tale of Terror and Prevention
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
5 mins ago
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach Sparks Safety Concerns
7 mins ago
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach Sparks Safety Concerns
Eight-Year-Old Leukemia Warrior Takes Helm as Honorary Captain at Atlanta Falcons Game
7 mins ago
Eight-Year-Old Leukemia Warrior Takes Helm as Honorary Captain at Atlanta Falcons Game
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
1 min
ANC Youth League President Criticizes Zuma at Party's 112th Birthday Celebration
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
1 min
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
2 mins
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
2 mins
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
3 mins
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
3 mins
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
4 mins
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
4 mins
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
5 mins
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app