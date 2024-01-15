en English
International Affairs

Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
A Mass Cry for Peace: Karachi Rallies for Gaza

In a sea of impassioned voices and fluttering flags, tens of thousands of Pakistanis flooded the streets of Karachi to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The march, organized by the Jamaat-e-Islami party, marked the 100th day of the war between Israel and Hamas. As the crowd swelled, slogans like ‘GazaGenocide,’ ‘WeAreAllGaza,’ and ‘2024 X Corp’ echoed through the city, embodying the global outcry against the conflict.

From Karachi to the World: A Unified Front

This massive protest in Karachi is but one display of the universal public sentiment against the ongoing war. From London to Paris, Berlin to Istanbul, similar demonstrations have been held, highlighting the international dimension of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. People across the globe are calling for peace, urging the international community to intervene and bring about a resolution to the crisis.

The Humanitarian Crisis and the Call for Accountability

As the death toll in Gaza surpasses 24,000, many of whom are women and children, the protestors in Karachi praised South Africa’s initiative to hold Israel accountable for what they term genocide. The war has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, and extensive damage to Gaza’s infrastructure. Amid this grim reality, the protestors in Karachi called on the U.S. to halt its support for Israel and compensate the Palestinians for their losses.

As the world watches the war in Gaza continue, the marchers in Karachi, and indeed the global community, are raising their voices in a unified call for peace. The use of ‘2024 X Corp’ in the context remains unclear, but it may point to a broader movement or organization associated with the protests or the conflict in Gaza. As the rallying cries for peace ring louder, the world waits to see what change this unified voice might bring.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

