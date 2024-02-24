Kapil Sibal Calls for Reform in India's British-Era Criminal Laws, Criticizes Arrests Based on Suspicion

In a recent seminar organized by the NGO 'Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms', senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal voiced a pressing concern that resonates deeply with the core of India's legal system. The focal point of his address was a critique of the British-era criminal procedures still utilized in India, specifically targeting the practice of arresting individuals based merely on suspicion. Sibal's arguments laid bare the antiquated nature of such laws, which he believes fail the constitutional test by depriving individuals of their life and liberty without reasonable cause.

Advertisment

Constitutionality and Rationality at Stake

Sibal's critique highlighted the subjective and often arbitrary application of 'suspicion' as a basis for arrest, particularly under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He questioned the rationality and constitutionality of these procedures, arguing that they lack the necessary pre-arrest clarity and robust post-arrest investigative process. "The essence of the matter," Sibal pointed out, "is that arrests should only be made after a thorough investigation, not based on nebulous suspicions that lack a clear constitutional foundation."

Seeking a Shift from Draconian Measures

Advertisment

In his address, Sibal also criticized the absence of procedural safeguards found in less draconian laws, such as the requirement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the mandatory recording of daily activities in police diaries. Such procedural safeguards are conspicuously absent under special acts like PMLA and UAPA, further eroding the integrity of the investigative and judicial process. Sibal's call to action was for a shift towards a more reasoned and constitutional approach to criminal law, one that respects the principles of justice and liberty enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The Erosion of Institutional Integrity

More broadly, Sibal lamented the erosion of institutional integrity in India, attributing this decline to the intertwined forces of politics and money power, especially in the post-liberalization era. He underscored the urgent need for the involvement of people with integrity within the system and encouraged the middle class and lawyers to raise their voices for change. "It is imperative," he stated, "that we strive towards a legal system that not only upholds the rule of law but also ensures the protection of individual rights and liberties against arbitrary and unjust practices."

As Sibal's words echo through the halls of justice and the corridors of power, the call for reform in India's criminal laws becomes increasingly urgent. The challenge now lies in translating this critical discourse into tangible legal reforms that align with constitutional principles and human dignity. The journey towards a more just and equitable legal system is a formidable one, but it is a path that India must embark upon to ensure the rights and liberties of its citizens are safeguarded against the remnants of a colonial past.