Kansas’s Senate Bill 328: An Attempt to Curb Conflicts of Interest

Democratic Sen. Tom Holland of Baldwin City, Kansas, has proposed Senate Bill 328, a contentious piece of legislation aiming to address potential conflicts of interest among state officials. The bill seeks to restrict certain second jobs within the state’s executive branch, with a particular focus on the lieutenant governor and state legislators. The bill’s introduction is set for the upcoming legislative session, and its implications are already igniting heated debate among lawmakers.

Senate Bill 328: An Overview

The provisions of Senate Bill 328 are clear: it would prevent the lieutenant governor from serving as the secretary or head of a state agency, and legislators would be prohibited from any executive branch employment. However, there’s a notable exception. Jobs at educational institutions managed by the Kansas Board of Regents would be exempt from these restrictions. This exemption has brought its own set of criticisms, with opponents labeling it as hypocritical and asserting it unfairly favors several Democratic lawmakers holding university positions.

The Current State of Affairs

The relevance of Senate Bill 328 is highlighted by the current state of affairs, where Lt. Gov. David Toland, a Democrat, concurrently serves as the secretary of commerce. Additionally, Republican Sen. J.R. Claeys holds dual roles as a senior adviser to Attorney General Kris Kobach and the vice chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. Holland argues that these roles could lead to potential conflicts of interest, questioning whether economic development deals and budget decisions are being influenced by political motivations over public interest.

The Road Ahead for Senate Bill 328

Despite the controversy surrounding the bill, its future remains uncertain. To bypass an anticipated veto from Governor Laura Kelly—who previously denied any conflict of interest with Toland’s dual roles—the bill would require a significant two-thirds legislative majority. This daunting hurdle combined with Claeys’ dismissal of the bill as politically biased and his defense of lawmakers’ ability to manage conflicts of interest, leaves the fate of Senate Bill 328 teetering on the edge of the political precipice.