en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kansas Medical Marijuana Legalization: Public Support vs. Political Opposition

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Kansas Medical Marijuana Legalization: Public Support vs. Political Opposition

Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the legalization of medical marijuana, Kansas remains a battleground of contrasting views. Despite public support, the state’s Republican leadership continues to stymie efforts, with State Representative Boog Highberger’s medical marijuana bill caught in the political crossfire. Highberger, a Democrat from Lawrence, has expressed disappointment over the stalemate, as his bill is unlikely to see a hearing during the current legislative session.

Highberger’s Bill: A Hope for Small Businesses

Highberger’s bill is seen as more inclusive for small businesses, aiming to bring economic benefits and tax revenue to the state. However, the bill has been overshadowed by ideological opposition, particularly from the Christian right, and practical concerns regarding the legality of a substance that remains banned under federal law.

Public Support vs. Political Hurdles

Interestingly, a recent Fort Hays State University poll indicates strong public support for the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana, with nearly 70% of Kansans in favor. Despite this, Kansas remains one of the few states without a public cannabis access program. While the Kansas House approved a medical marijuana bill in 2021, the Senate has yet to cast their votes. Law enforcement opposition and concerns about the perceived message legalization would send remain key hurdles.

Democratic Advocacy and Future Prospects

Democrats, such as Highberger and State Senator Marci Francisco, continue to advocate for legalization, citing potential medical benefits and economic advantages. However, the lack of mention of the issue in Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s State of the State address suggests limited momentum for change in the current session. In spite of the opposition and being in the minority, Highberger remains optimistic that a medical marijuana bill will eventually break through the Republican deadlock.

0
Health Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 mins ago
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
Despite the cold and damp conditions that enveloped Scranton’s Lackawanna County, the spirit of community and commitment to good causes shone brightly during the annual ‘Shiver by the River’ race. Over a hundred participants disregarded the weather, donning their running shoes and participatory spirits for a series of events that included a 5k run, a
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
Scotland's Winter Crisis: The Domino Effect of Hospital Handover Delays
15 mins ago
Scotland's Winter Crisis: The Domino Effect of Hospital Handover Delays
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions
19 mins ago
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
10 mins ago
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
13 mins ago
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
14 mins ago
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Latest Headlines
World News
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
5 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
7 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
7 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
8 mins
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
8 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
9 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
9 mins
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
9 mins
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
9 mins
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app