Kansas Lawmakers Mull Over Bill to Broaden Wine Sales

Lawmakers in Kansas are deliberating over a bill that could significantly ease the state's liquor regulations, potentially allowing cereal malt beverage (CMB) retailer licensees to vend wine. The legislative proposal, known as House Bill 2677, was tabled by Democrat Rep. Dan Osman on February 1st, referred to the Committee on Federal and State Affairs.

Proposed Amendments to Liquor Laws

The bill in question proposes several amendments to the prevailing liquor laws, the most notable of which would permit the sale of wine with an alcohol by volume (ABV) content of up to 16%. Presently, the law in Kansas allows CMB license holders to retail beverages that have no more than a 6% ABV, which includes CMB and beer.

CMB Licenses and Their Classification

CMB licenses are issued by local city or county clerks and come in several forms, including on-premise, off-premise, and special event licenses. The on-premise license permits the sale of CMB for consumption on the premises where sold, whereas the off-premise license allows the sale of CMB for consumption off the premises. The special event license is issued for the sale of CMB at a particular event, function, or fair.

Continuing Changes to Kansas Liquor Laws

This bill is the latest in a series of changes to Kansas liquor laws. Last year, Gov. Laura Kelly signed several changes into law, which included provisions for common consumption areas, the presence of dogs in microbreweries, and expanded Sunday operating hours for bars. The proposed bill, if passed, would mark another significant shift in the state's approach to liquor control, potentially bringing wine sales into new venues across Kansas.