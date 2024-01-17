Kansas GOP Proposes 2024 Platform Rejecting Same-Sex Marriage

The Kansas Republican Party has delineated its stance on societal norms and values in a proposed 2024 platform, prominently featuring opposition to same-sex marriage.

This standpoint is grounded in the party's belief that societal issues stem from a deviation from traditional family structures and godliness.

The platform suggests a federal constitutional amendment to enforce the definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman, rejecting any equivalent arrangements for non-traditional families.