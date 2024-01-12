Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission

In the bustling chambers of Kansas City’s local government, a fresh wind of youth engagement is set to blow through. At the heart of this change is DJ Yearwood, an intern for Council member Melissa Patterson Hazley, who is spearheading the formation of the KC Futures Commission. This proposed advisory body is designed to amplify the voices of the city’s youth, a demographic often overlooked in policy discussions that significantly shape their lives.

Shaping the KC Futures Commission

The blueprint for the KC Futures Commission is innovative and inclusive. It proposes two distinct councils: one for teenagers aged 13-18 and another for young adults between the ages of 19-25. These councils are not merely symbolic; they will function as active advisors to the Kansas City Council, leading initiatives to address youth-related issues and ensuring that the city’s younger generation has a seat at the decision-making table.

Inspired by Success

The inspiration for the KC Futures Commission can be traced back to the Dallas Youth Commission, a similar initiative that has achieved notable success. But Yearwood and Patterson Hazley are not content with simply replicating the Dallas model—they envision a commission that is even more inclusive and representative of Kansas City’s diverse youth.

Next Steps

For the KC Futures Commission to become a reality, an ordinance needs to be passed. Council member Patterson Hazley is expected to present this ordinance shortly, with high hopes that the program could be operational as early as February. As the city waits in anticipation, the potential for a new era of youth involvement in government is on the horizon.