en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission

In the bustling chambers of Kansas City’s local government, a fresh wind of youth engagement is set to blow through. At the heart of this change is DJ Yearwood, an intern for Council member Melissa Patterson Hazley, who is spearheading the formation of the KC Futures Commission. This proposed advisory body is designed to amplify the voices of the city’s youth, a demographic often overlooked in policy discussions that significantly shape their lives.

Shaping the KC Futures Commission

The blueprint for the KC Futures Commission is innovative and inclusive. It proposes two distinct councils: one for teenagers aged 13-18 and another for young adults between the ages of 19-25. These councils are not merely symbolic; they will function as active advisors to the Kansas City Council, leading initiatives to address youth-related issues and ensuring that the city’s younger generation has a seat at the decision-making table.

Inspired by Success

The inspiration for the KC Futures Commission can be traced back to the Dallas Youth Commission, a similar initiative that has achieved notable success. But Yearwood and Patterson Hazley are not content with simply replicating the Dallas model—they envision a commission that is even more inclusive and representative of Kansas City’s diverse youth.

Next Steps

For the KC Futures Commission to become a reality, an ordinance needs to be passed. Council member Patterson Hazley is expected to present this ordinance shortly, with high hopes that the program could be operational as early as February. As the city waits in anticipation, the potential for a new era of youth involvement in government is on the horizon.

0
Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
12 seconds ago
Life Sentence for Murderer of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland
Stewart Thomas Mettz, a 57-year-old resident of Hays County, has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the capital murder of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland. Copeland, a military veteran and father of four boys, was tragically killed in the line of duty on December 4, 2017, while serving an arrest warrant at
Life Sentence for Murderer of San Marcos Police Officer Kenneth Copeland
Kansas Senate Reviews Bill to Protect Natural Hair as Part of Anti-Discrimination Law
9 mins ago
Kansas Senate Reviews Bill to Protect Natural Hair as Part of Anti-Discrimination Law
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
12 mins ago
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
6 mins ago
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
7 mins ago
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
9 mins ago
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
31 seconds
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
4 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
4 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
5 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
6 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
7 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
7 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
7 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
7 mins
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
14 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
55 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app