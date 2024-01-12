en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year

In a major stride forward for the Nigerian judiciary, the Kano State Judiciary has successfully disposed of an impressive 71,914 cases out of 102,234 filed during the 2022/2023 Legal Year. This revelation came directly from the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, during a ceremony marking the start of the 2023/2024 new legal year in Kano’s capital.

Breaking Down the Numbers

According to Justice Abdu-Aboki, the remaining 30,320 cases, which include both criminal and civil matters, are currently pending across various courts. These encompass the State High Court, Magistrates’ Courts, and Shari’a Courts. The announced figures for criminal cases are noteworthy, with 29,108 cases filed and a total of 23,009 settled.

Improving the Legal Process

The Chief Judge also shed light on the appeal section of the High Court, highlighting its efficiency in translating 90% of the documents and records of proceedings received from litigants and the Upper Shari’a Court. Justice Abdu-Aboki emphasized the significance of evaluating legal practices, understanding their successes and challenges, and addressing infrastructural issues, such as relocating courts from rundown conditions. This approach, she believes, is integral to ensuring the swift administration of justice.

Support from the State Governor

Moreover, Justice Abdu-Aboki acknowledged the State Governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, for his continued support, particularly in completing abandoned court buildings. This action is expected to help reduce case backlogs significantly. Governor Yusuf reiterated his commitment to uphold the rule of law, support the judiciary, and maintain judicial independence. He also charged the nine newly appointed judges in the state to uphold fairness and justice in their judicial conduct.

Meanwhile, security measures are being ramped up across Nigeria’s Supreme Court as it prepares to deliver judgements on governorship cases in several states. The Commissioner of Police in Kano has assured residents of adequate manpower to maintain security and prevent any untoward incidents.

0
Law Politics United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
24 seconds ago
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The saga of Nathan Fletcher, a member of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, appears to be reaching its nadir with his announcement of official resignation on Monday. This development follows a period of turbulence sparked by allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Fletcher, who had previously suspended his campaign for the state Senate
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight
3 mins ago
Rs 8 Million Robbery Shakes Karachi: Businessman Looted in Broad Daylight
Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio
3 mins ago
Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio
Man Injured in Aggravated Burglary in Stockton, Suspect Arrested
1 min ago
Man Injured in Aggravated Burglary in Stockton, Suspect Arrested
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 mins ago
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Utah Highways See Multiple Accidents; Patrol Trooper's Quick Action Captured on Video
2 mins ago
Utah Highways See Multiple Accidents; Patrol Trooper's Quick Action Captured on Video
Latest Headlines
World News
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
19 seconds
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
20 seconds
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
26 seconds
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
33 seconds
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices
42 seconds
Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
45 seconds
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
50 seconds
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
51 seconds
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
57 seconds
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app