Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year

In a major stride forward for the Nigerian judiciary, the Kano State Judiciary has successfully disposed of an impressive 71,914 cases out of 102,234 filed during the 2022/2023 Legal Year. This revelation came directly from the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, during a ceremony marking the start of the 2023/2024 new legal year in Kano’s capital.

Breaking Down the Numbers

According to Justice Abdu-Aboki, the remaining 30,320 cases, which include both criminal and civil matters, are currently pending across various courts. These encompass the State High Court, Magistrates’ Courts, and Shari’a Courts. The announced figures for criminal cases are noteworthy, with 29,108 cases filed and a total of 23,009 settled.

Improving the Legal Process

The Chief Judge also shed light on the appeal section of the High Court, highlighting its efficiency in translating 90% of the documents and records of proceedings received from litigants and the Upper Shari’a Court. Justice Abdu-Aboki emphasized the significance of evaluating legal practices, understanding their successes and challenges, and addressing infrastructural issues, such as relocating courts from rundown conditions. This approach, she believes, is integral to ensuring the swift administration of justice.

Support from the State Governor

Moreover, Justice Abdu-Aboki acknowledged the State Governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, for his continued support, particularly in completing abandoned court buildings. This action is expected to help reduce case backlogs significantly. Governor Yusuf reiterated his commitment to uphold the rule of law, support the judiciary, and maintain judicial independence. He also charged the nine newly appointed judges in the state to uphold fairness and justice in their judicial conduct.

Meanwhile, security measures are being ramped up across Nigeria’s Supreme Court as it prepares to deliver judgements on governorship cases in several states. The Commissioner of Police in Kano has assured residents of adequate manpower to maintain security and prevent any untoward incidents.