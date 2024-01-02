en English
Nigeria

Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG’s Dismissal

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG’s Dismissal

Setting the record straight, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has dispelled circulating rumors about the status of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi. The governor firmly stated that these speculations are without foundation and emphasized that Bichi, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in Saudi Arabia, will resume his duties upon his return.

Unfounded Speculations

The rumors, primarily instigated by opposition party members and propagated on social media platforms, suggested that Bichi had been dismissed due to a disagreement following the arrest of a Senior Special Assistant who was implicated in a scandal involving the misappropriation of food provisions intended for the needy. The speculation gained momentum when the Head of Civil Service, Abdullahi Musa, temporarily took over the SSG’s duties in Bichi’s absence.

Position Secure, Says Governor

However, Governor Yusuf clarified that there was no discord between him and the SSG, and the appointment of an acting SSG was a routine administrative step during Bichi’s absence. The governor stressed that Bichi’s position remains secure and he was not dismissed.

Gratitude for SSG’s Contributions

The governor also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for SSG Bichi’s significant contributions to the state. He expressed his eagerness for Bichi’s return and continuation of his service to the state. This clarification came shortly after the governor swore in new Permanent Secretaries.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

