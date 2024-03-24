Kano State Clarifies Ramadan Feeding Budget: N1.2bn Allocated, Not N6bn

Amid swirling controversy and speculation, Kano State's government, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has come forward to correct misreporting regarding the financial allocation for its Ramadan feeding program. Contrary to widespread claims of a N6 billion budget, the administration has earmarked N1.2 billion for the initiative aimed at supporting the needy during the holy month.

Correcting the Record

Sanusi Bature, the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, emphasized that the figure of N6 billion circulated in the media is unfounded. The actual approved budget is N1,190,790,000, set to benefit residents across eight metropolitan local governments through 100 feeding centers. This initiative targets the underprivileged, including people living with disabilities, almajiris, orphans, and other vulnerable groups, ensuring they receive at least one meal daily during Ramadan.

Ensuring Quality and Transparency

The revelation comes in the wake of Governor Yusuf's unexpected visit to Gidan Maza, a feeding center in Kano Municipal local government, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of meals provided. This prompted an immediate review of the program's implementation, aiming to uphold the values of responsiveness, transparency, and accountability. The governor's proactive stance signifies a commitment to efficient governance and the welfare of Kano's citizens.

Support Beyond State Funds

Further highlighting the state's efforts, Bature announced the receipt of 120,000 bags of rice from the Aliko Dangote Foundation and 199 trucks of grains from the federal government. These provisions, along with additional rice purchases, aim to extend the program's reach throughout the holy month. This collaborative approach between the state, philanthropic entities, and the federal government showcases a united front in addressing food insecurity during Ramadan.

The government's clarification and subsequent action reflect a dedication to not just fiscal responsibility but also to ensuring the well-being of its constituents. As Kano State navigates this period of spiritual significance, the administration's efforts to refine and improve its Ramadan feeding program underscore a broader commitment to social welfare and governance transparency.