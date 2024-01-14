en English
Nigeria

Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court’s Affirmation of Governor Yusuf’s Victory

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:08 pm EST
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory

In a noteworthy ruling, the Supreme Court of Nigeria affirmed Governor Abba Yusuf’s election victory in Kano State, sparking peaceful celebrations across the region. The Kano State Police Command, led by Commissioner Usaini Gumel, reported no crime associated with the ruling’s aftermath. The Commissioner praised residents for their cooperation with security operatives and urged them to continue maintaining peace, order, and to provide timely information to prevent crime.

Unity and Progress: A Call from the Governor

The victorious Governor, Abba Yusuf, who triumphed on the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) platform, seized the opportunity to call for unity and progress. He extended a hand of friendship to his defeated opponent, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Governor emphasized collaboration as a crucial way forward for the state’s development. Gawuna, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship, accepted the ruling, urging his supporters to do the same and expressing his respect for the legal process.

Supreme Court’s Decision Reverberates Across Nigeria

The Supreme Court’s decision was widely celebrated and welcomed across Nigeria. Leaders and stakeholders of the NNPP in Ekiti State hailed the judgment as a resounding affirmation of the judiciary’s integrity and the NNPP’s popularity in Kano State. In contrast, the Lagos State’s People’s Democratic Party, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the governorship election, encouraged its followers to remain hopeful and look forward to future opportunities.

Stability and Hope: A Tale of Two States

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, whose election was also upheld by the Supreme Court, voiced criticism against former state leaders for attempting to undermine his victory. He expressed gratitude to his supporters for their persistence. Meanwhile, in Lagos, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the governorship election, the state’s People’s Democratic Party encouraged its followers to remain hopeful. The party signaled a move forward with other party activities, underlining the importance of unity and hope in the face of political adversity.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

