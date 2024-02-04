Kano CSOs Urge Tinubu to Reconsider Fuel Subsidy; AEF Proposes Regional Security

In a unified call to action, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kano State have implored President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the decision to remove fuel subsidies. The move, they argue, has led to escalating inflation and a significant spike in transportation costs, further straining the Nigerian populace.

Comprising 45 groups, the CSOs have expressed their concern over the economic hardship faced by Nigerians in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal. They attribute social unrest, rampant poverty, and increased inflation to the policy, with transportation fares witnessing an alarming surge of over 200%. The coalition has urged President Tinubu to reinstate fuel subsidies and revise policies perceived as anti-poor, aiming to alleviate the fiscal burden on citizens. The CSOs have also hinted at the possibility of staging a large-scale protest if their demands remain unheeded within the next fortnight.

Arewa Economic Forum Advocates for Regional Security Outfit

In a related development, the Arewa Economic Forum (AEF), alarmed by the high levels of banditry and terrorism plaguing Northern Nigeria, has suggested the formation of a Regional Security Outfit. This proposal mirrors the Amotekun Security Network established in the Southwest. Led by Chairman Mallam Ibrahim Yahaya Dandakata, the AEF underscores the necessity of a peaceful environment that fosters business growth.

The proposed security initiative, the Forum suggests, should leverage local knowledge, promote collaboration, and incorporate vigilante groups. The AEF recommends funding this venture through a dedicated Security Trust Fund. In addition, Dandakata has offered several economic strategy suggestions, including the modernization of agriculture, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, prioritizing education, strengthening healthcare, and attracting investments. Furthermore, he advocates for support to micro-scale firms and a cultural shift promoting hard work and integrity. Lastly, Dandakata urges the government to increase investments in security, intelligence, and the rule of law, aiming to combat the widespread insecurity troubling the region.