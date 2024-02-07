Kankakee Revises Marijuana Ordinance in Line with State Law Changes

Following changes in state law, the city of Kankakee, Illinois, has revised its ordinance on marijuana to provide clear guidelines on its possession and use. The state law permits the sale of recreational marijuana but imposes strict restrictions on its consumption. Despite this, there are multiple scenarios where possession or consumption of marijuana is still illegal, and the city's updated ordinance seeks to address this.

Clarifying the Legalities of Marijuana Possession

The revised ordinance, which was passed with an 11-2 vote, stipulates that it is illegal to possess more than 30 grams of marijuana, more than 500 milligrams of THC in infused products, or more than 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. It also forbids the cultivation or possession of cannabis plants unless the individual is a medical patient under the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Act.

Restrictions on Consumption

The ordinance echoes state law in prohibiting marijuana consumption in public spaces, vehicles, or any location other than private residences or property. This means that even with the legalization of recreational marijuana use, consuming it within any motor vehicle or public space remains illegal. Furthermore, the ordinance explicitly forbids possession in schools, school buses, vehicles (unless the marijuana is secured and inaccessible), or residences used for licensed child care.

Penalties for Violations

Violating any of these restrictions carries a fine starting at $100. The updated ordinance emphasizes the seriousness of adhering to these regulations. Mayor Chris Curtis reiterated that marijuana consumption is still illegal for individuals under the age of 21, highlighting that the changes in the law should not be seen as a free pass for unrestricted marijuana use.