Kangana Ranaut Ignites Lok Sabha 2024 Campaign in Mandi, Slams Congress Over Controversial Remarks

Kangana Ranaut launched her political journey with a spirited campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, taking a direct aim at the Congress party and its leadership. Her maiden rally in her hometown was marked by fervent criticism of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's comments and Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in Mandi.

Official Entry into Politics

Ranaut's foray into politics has been highly anticipated, and her campaign kickoff did not disappoint. Addressing a large crowd, she expressed her joy at being nominated by the BJP and wasted no time in addressing the controversies that have been swirling around her candidacy. The actor-turned-politician criticized the Congress for what she perceives as an attack on her and the people of Mandi, invoking cultural and religious sentiments to bolster her position.

Controversies and Responses

The spark that ignited this fiery campaign was a contentious post made by Supriya Shrinate, which was later deleted, claiming it was posted without her knowledge. This incident prompted an investigation by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, seeking clarity on how the post came to be. At the same time, Ranaut seized the opportunity to call out Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, which she interpreted as anti-Hindu, further intensifying the political discourse around her candidacy