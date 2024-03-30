Kangana Ranaut Embarks on Political Journey, Eyes Victory in Mandi Lok Sabha Polls

Actor Kangana Ranaut, now Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nominee for the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, has officially commenced her political career with a vibrant roadshow. The Bollywood star, turning politician, revealed her aspirations and motivations in an insightful interview, shedding light on her decision to enter the political arena, her inspirations, and her agenda for Mandi's development.

From Silver Screen to Political Arena

Kangana's transition from Bollywood to politics was not an overnight decision. It was a result of years of contemplation and a desire to serve the people who supported her cinematic journey. Emphasizing her role models, including Swami Vivekananda, Sadhguru, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kangana expressed her intention to fight for justice, equality, and the welfare of the Mandi residents. Her campaign kicked off with a promise to address the pressing needs of improving infrastructure and public services in her constituency.

Addressing Criticisms and Setting Priorities

Kangana's political debut has not been without controversy. Criticisms regarding her absence during last year's devastating floods in the region were met with a poignant response, highlighting the responsibility of elected officials to stand by their constituents in times of crisis. Kangana's focus remains unwaveringly on winning the election with a significant margin, which she believes will empower her to effectively voice the concerns of Mandi's people in Parliament. Her priority list includes substantial improvements in education, healthcare, and transportation infrastructure.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for Mandi

As Kangana Ranaut steps into the political limelight, her journey from a celebrated actress to a hopeful politician is being closely watched by both her supporters and critics. With a clear vision and a commitment to serve, she aspires to bring about tangible changes in the lives of her constituents. While the road ahead may be fraught with challenges, Kangana's determination to be a force for good in the political sphere could well redefine the future of Mandi.