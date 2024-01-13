en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Kampala’s Transformation: KCCA’s Sweeping Development Initiatives

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Kampala’s Transformation: KCCA’s Sweeping Development Initiatives

Amidst the bustling streets of Kampala, a significant change is taking place. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is constructing 45 public toilets in various locations around the city, as part of its infrastructure development efforts. This initiative aims to enhance sanitation and relieve pressure on existing facilities. These toilets, designed with upper floors for businesses and lower floors for bathrooms, are strategically placed to serve markets, schools, police barracks, and the central business district. The KCCA’s commitment to hygiene and sanitation is further evidenced by various sanitation projects under the Smart City initiative, including the Sanitation for Millions project and the City-Wide Inclusive Sanitation program.

KCCA’s Multifaceted Approach to Urban Development

Alongside this noteworthy sanitation effort, KCCA is also undertaking operations to improve the appearance of shops in Kampala. It’s a broad plan, focusing not just on the city’s infrastructure but also on its visual appeal, aiming to create a city that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. But the development efforts are not without their challenges and controversies. In Kasangati, for instance, the displacement of a stone quarry for urban development has sparked concerns among local residents.

Challenges and Social Issues Amid Development

While the city is in the throes of transformation, various social issues are also coming to the fore. Parents with children with disabilities are reportedly facing significant challenges in providing care. There are also warnings about potential issues that students may encounter with the new education system. In Masaka, two individuals were arrested by the police in connection with a child abduction case at a hospital.

Addressing Environmental Concerns and Political Developments

As the city grows, there are ongoing efforts to combat environmental wrongs. A recent operation against illegal fishing practices resulted in the destruction of illegal fishing gear such as boats and nets. In the political arena, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party is preparing for internal discussions. The State House unit reports that over 500 individuals have been charged in land dispute cases. Concerns are growing in Buikwe and Jinja over the increasing numbers of street children. The Bunyoro region is praying for a peaceful succession process.

Sports, Traffic, and Infrastructure Developments

In a lighter vein, the Ugandan netball team, the She Cranes, secured a victory against Wales with a score of 64-40 in their second game. In sports, the FUFA Women Super League is anticipating an action-packed seventh match day. However, residents should brace for traffic disruptions due to the upcoming NAM and G77+China summits, as announced by the police. On the infrastructure front, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has selected a contractor to pave the Nateete-Nakawuka road, marking a key development in the city’s road network.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
16 seconds ago
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
In a significant political development, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of India’s Samajwadi Party, has rejected an invitation to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This development is all the more notable as it follows a similar decision by the Indian National Congress, adding fuel to the ongoing controversies surrounding the temple’s construction. Rejection Amidst
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
BJP President Criticizes Opposition's INDIA Alliance, Highlights PM Modi's Development Agenda
2 mins ago
BJP President Criticizes Opposition's INDIA Alliance, Highlights PM Modi's Development Agenda
House of Representatives Stirs Controversy with $40,000 Lapel Pin Change Amidst Looming Shutdown
3 mins ago
House of Representatives Stirs Controversy with $40,000 Lapel Pin Change Amidst Looming Shutdown
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
41 seconds ago
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
2 mins ago
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
Idaho's New Laws in 2024: A Detailed Overview
2 mins ago
Idaho's New Laws in 2024: A Detailed Overview
Latest Headlines
World News
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
16 seconds
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
Revitalization of 'Cecilia Pimentel' Court: A Triumph for Community Sports
22 seconds
Revitalization of 'Cecilia Pimentel' Court: A Triumph for Community Sports
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
41 seconds
Judge Denies Trump's Request for Trial Delay amid Melania's Mother's Demise
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
54 seconds
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
1 min
World Number One Axelsen Upset by China's Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
1 min
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
2 mins
Southern Miss Basketball: Injuries and Implications
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
2 mins
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
2 mins
Massive Turnout at Protest Against AfD's New Year Reception in Duisburg
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app