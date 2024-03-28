Kamloops Mayor Suspends CAO to Address Crime, Sparks Council Controversy

In a bold move to combat crime in Kamloops, Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has suspended acting Chief Administrative Officer Byron McCorkell, citing a need for change in city hall's approach. The decision, based on the mayor's dissatisfaction with the ongoing crime rates, has led to a division among city councillors and raised questions about the appropriate use of mayoral powers.

Mayor's Call for Change

Mayor Hamer-Jackson, who prioritized public safety during his campaign, expressed frustration over the persistent crime issues in Kamloops, despite his nearly 18 months in office. He believes that a new direction at city hall is essential for real progress. Hamer-Jackson's decision to suspend McCorkell, a veteran city employee with 25 years of service, was made with the intention of shaking up the status quo. However, the mayor clarified that he does not directly blame McCorkell for the crime rates but feels that change is necessary.

Council's Reaction and Legal Framework

The mayor's unilateral action has shocked Deputy Mayor Mike O'Reilly and other council members, who have voiced their support for McCorkell's record and contributions to the city. According to British Columbia's community charter, the mayor has the authority to suspend city staff but must seek council approval at the following meeting to either fire or reinstate the suspended employee. This incident has sparked a debate over the appropriateness of using mayoral powers in this context, with a special council meeting scheduled to review and decide on the mayor's decision regarding McCorkell.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Governance

The controversy surrounding the suspension of the CAO highlights deeper issues within Kamloops' city governance and the challenges of addressing crime through administrative changes. As the city council prepares to meet and deliberate on the mayor's decision, the outcome will not only affect McCorkell's future but also set a precedent for the use of mayoral powers and the approach to public safety in Kamloops. With the community watching closely, the council's decision could redefine the dynamics between the mayor's office and city staff, influencing the city's strategies to combat crime and ensure public safety.