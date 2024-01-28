Kamala Harris Warns Against Trump's Threat to Democracy During Las Vegas Visit

During a pivotal visit to Las Vegas on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the significance of recognizing the democratic threat posed by former President Donald Trump, coinciding with the onset of early voting for Nevada's presidential primary election slated for February 6. In her address at a 'Get Out the Vote' event, Harris not only illuminated the accomplishments of President Joe Biden's administration but also sounded a warning against the precariousness of Trump's potential return to the Oval Office.

Harris's Critique of Trump's Democratic Threat

Harris launched a critique against Trump for his perceived fondness for authoritarian regimes and his avowed aims to establish dominance over the Department of Justice. She revisited Trump's past proclamations suggestive of an authoritarian bent, encapsulating the potential imprisonment of journalists, suspension of elections, and curtailing of rights. Furthermore, Harris cited an interview in which Trump dismissed the notion of turning into a dictator, albeit with a caveat for his first day to enforce particular policies.

Harris's Advocacy for Democracy and Rights

The Vice President's second rendezvous with Las Vegas in January also incorporated an interaction with the Culinary Union. However, during this dialogue, she steered clear of directly engaging with the topic of the 2024 presidential election or Trump. Harris implored participants to exercise their franchise judiciously to safeguard democracy. She laid emphasis on the vulnerability of fundamental freedoms and rights, including voting protections, LGBTQ rights, gun violence prevention, and abortion rights, which have been under siege. This was illustrated by the Supreme Court's rollback of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Calls for a Democratic Majority in Congress

As part of her concluding remarks, Harris proposed that the reinstatement of the protections provided by Roe v. Wade could be achieved if a Democratic majority in Congress can surmount legislative obstacles such as the filibuster. The event also featured speeches by U.S. Rep Dina Titus and U.S. Sen Catherine Cortez Masto, who collectively denounced far-right extremism and commemorated legislative victories under the Biden administration.