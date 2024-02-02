Kamal Nath Challenges Madhya Pradesh Government Over Unpaid Anganwadi Worker Salaries

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader, Kamal Nath, has taken a stand against the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the non-payment of salaries to anganwadi workers and assistants. The issue has affected over 60,000 workers across 35 districts, depriving them of their fundamental rights.

Unpaid Salaries and Protests

The non-payment of salaries, which has persisted for three months, has been attributed to a shortage of funds in the State's Women and Child Development Department. This situation has led to widespread protests by anganwadi workers across the state, demanding the immediate release of their salaries and denouncing the government's indifference towards their plight.

Contradiction to Union Budget Announcement

The salary delay is particularly glaring in light of the recent Union Budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Finance Minister assured benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to all ASHA and anganwadi workers and assistants, promising them a safety net. However, the reality for anganwadi workers in Madhya Pradesh has been starkly different.

Kamal Nath's Call for Action

Mr. Nath leveraged a Sanskrit proverb to underscore the importance of respecting women, drawing a sharp contrast with the current government's treatment of anganwadi workers. He questioned Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about the reasons behind the prolonged neglect and called for the immediate payment of the overdue salaries.