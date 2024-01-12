Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto

In a potent display of solidarity with the Law Society of Kenya’s (LSK) stance against perceived presidential encroachments on judicial independence, prominent Kenyan politician Kalonzo Musyoka made his presence felt at the Supreme Court. The move comes in response to President William Ruto’s public comments, interpreted as undermining the judiciary, sparking the LSK into action.

LSK’s Legal Action Against Presidential Remarks

The LSK, under the leadership of outgoing President Eric Theuri, is contemplating petitioning the High Court to declare President Ruto in violation of the Constitution. Such a declaration could, in theory, pave the way for impeachment proceedings. Theuri asserted that obedience to court orders is a constitutional obligation, vowing that Kenya will not be allowed to regress into darker times.

LSK’s Peaceful Protest Against Presidential Disparagement

Further demonstrating its resolute commitment to the rule of law, the LSK has outlined plans to organize peaceful street protests against President Ruto’s perceived attacks on the Judiciary. The protest, originating from the Supreme Court Grounds in Nairobi and proceeding along Parliament Road to the Office of the President, invites public participation alongside members of the legal community. LSK members have been encouraged to don purple ribbons and robes as symbols of their steadfast dedication to upholding constitutional principles.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Stand and the Implications for Kenya’s Rule of Law

Kalonzo Musyoka’s presence at the Supreme Court underscores the severity of the situation and signals the wider political and legal community’s unease. This case signifies a critical juncture for the rule of law in Kenya, with potential implications for the balance of power between the executive and judiciary. Additionally, it poses significant questions about the democratic principles that form the bedrock of the nation’s governance.