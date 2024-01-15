Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support

Ukambani leaders are rallying behind Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, urging him to extend his campaign efforts nationally ahead of the 2027 presidential election in Kenya. The call was made during a funeral in Machakos County, where the leaders expressed confidence in Kalonzo’s potential ascent to the presidency, given his track record of setting aside personal ambitions for the collective good. Kalonzo, who first pursued the presidency in 2007, is under pressure from his Ukambani supporters to vie for the top seat again after serving as a running mate to Raila Odinga in the 2013 and 2017 elections and being sidestepped for the second-in-command position by Martha Karua in 2022.

The Road to 2027

Despite the anticipation surrounding his 2027 presidential bid, Kalonzo has stated that he will not seek an endorsement from Raila Odinga. His independence in this decision marks a significant shift in the political dynamics of the country, underscoring his determination to carve his own path to the presidency. The Wiper National Executive Committee is scheduled to meet soon to strategize for Kalonzo’s campaign. This comes amid speculations of a potential run by Raila Odinga that could throw a wrench in Kalonzo’s plans.

President Ruto’s Anticipation

Adding intrigue to the impending electoral contest, incumbent President William Ruto has already expressed readiness to face Kalonko in the upcoming election. Ruto’s open acknowledgment of Kalonzo as a main competitor underlines the political weight of the Wiper party leader and his potential to shape the 2027 Kenyan political landscape.

Political Chessboard

As the 2027 presidential race heats up, other political players are also making their moves. Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2027 too. Backed by his party, DAP-K, Wamalwa believes he possesses the necessary experience to lead the country. Wamalwa, Ruto, and Kalonzo are set to be key players in the forthcoming electoral contest, with each bringing unique political clout and strategies to the table. Amid this, Kalonzo Musyoka’s campaign, aimed at transforming his party, Wiper, into a national outfit, and his determination to ensure the Kamba community has representation in the upcoming government, will be crucial narratives in the race to the presidency.