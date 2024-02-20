Kalonzo Musyoka Criticizes Economic Policies and Social Governance in Kenya

In a series of events in Naivasha, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka voiced strong criticism against the Kenya Kwanza administration for its approach to economic management and social governance, spotlighting issues that resonate deeply with the Kenyan populace. Addressing attendees at the opening of the Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS) and a county governments convention, Kalonzo delved into the administration's economic policies for the 2023 financial year, emphasizing the plight of 'hustlers' under President William Ruto's leadership.

The Kenya Kwanza administration, steering a ship through turbulent fiscal waters, announced a planned expenditure of Sh4.2 trillion for the 2023 financial year. Amid these projections, the Kenya Revenue Authority is tasked with heightened tax targets, an initiative wrapped within the Medium Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS) aimed at enhancing tax compliance and broadening the tax base. Despite these efforts, criticism looms large over the structural integrity of the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for the forthcoming fiscal year, with economist Ndiritu Muriithi and the National Democratic Institute raising concerns over the absence of specific tax policies.

Social Governance and Public Service Integrity

Kalonzo's critique extended beyond fiscal policies, touching the very fabric of Kenya's social governance. The issue of fraudulent academic credentials and ethnic bias in county government hiring practices came under the spotlight. With 1,280 out of 53,599 certificates verified as counterfeit, the integrity of public service is in question. Kalonzo urged County Public Service Boards (CPSBs) to not only ensure a rigorous vetting process of candidates' academic documents but also to champion ethnic diversity in their hiring practices. This, he argued, is crucial for reflecting Kenya's rich ethnic tapestry in county employment and for upholding national resource management standards.

At the heart of Kalonzo's address was the treatment of citizens, particularly those identified as 'hustlers', under the current administration. The economic and social policies, according to Kalonzo, fall short of addressing the needs and aspirations of this demographic, raising questions about the administration's commitment to inclusive development. The criticism sheds light on the growing discontent among Kenyans over perceived disparities in governance and the management of national resources.

The dialogue initiated by Kalonzo Musyoka in Naivasha encapsulates the broader challenges facing Kenya today. From economic management to social governance, the issues raised are a clarion call for transparency, inclusivity, and integrity in public service. As the Kenya Kwanza administration navigates these concerns, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the unfolding narrative, hoping for policies and practices that genuinely reflect the interests and diversity of the Kenyan people.