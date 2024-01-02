Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Kaleshwaram project, a significant construction on the Godavari River in Telangana, has been thrust into the limelight as a political firestorm brews in the region. Following a recent electoral upset in which the Congress Party prevailed over the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the project has become a focal point of heated political discourse as India gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A Campaign Promise Fuels Controversy

The Congress Party, having clinched victory from the BRS, is now making good on its campaign promise to probe alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. This commitment has sparked a major political conflict. BJP representative, Hamsa Devineni, has taken a stern stance against the Congress Party, branding it as inherently corrupt and insinuating that corruption and the Congress are ‘two sides of the same coin‘.

BJP Demands Transparency in Investigation

BJP State President, G Kishan Reddy, has called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to clarify his government’s position on the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Reddy accused both the Congress and BRS of delaying the probe. He also questioned if the Chief Minister had struck a deal with former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to overlook the alleged corruption of the previous government. Reddy has urged for a swift judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), following the exposure of design, execution, and maintenance lapses.

Accusations of Shielding BRS

Further stirring the pot, BJP leader Reddy has accused the Congress government of protecting BRS from allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. He has expressed concern about the fate of the project and the INR 1 lakh crore invested in it. Reddy has sharply criticized the Congress government for not being forthcoming in its response to the 20 issues flagged by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). The BJP’s demand for a CBI inquiry, previously rejected by then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been reiterated.

Congress Defense and BJP’s Allegations

On the defensive, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister CaptN Uttam Kumar Reddy has refuted the allegations made by BJP’s G Kishan Reddy. He has accused the BJP Government of collaborating with the BRS Government in Telangana to secure major loans while turning a blind eye to corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. The Minister announced that a judicial probe into the Kaleshwaram project will commence this week, affirming the Congress Government’s commitment to holding the guilty accountable.