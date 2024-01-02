en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Kaleshwaram project, a significant construction on the Godavari River in Telangana, has been thrust into the limelight as a political firestorm brews in the region. Following a recent electoral upset in which the Congress Party prevailed over the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the project has become a focal point of heated political discourse as India gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A Campaign Promise Fuels Controversy

The Congress Party, having clinched victory from the BRS, is now making good on its campaign promise to probe alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. This commitment has sparked a major political conflict. BJP representative, Hamsa Devineni, has taken a stern stance against the Congress Party, branding it as inherently corrupt and insinuating that corruption and the Congress are ‘two sides of the same coin‘.

BJP Demands Transparency in Investigation

BJP State President, G Kishan Reddy, has called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to clarify his government’s position on the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Reddy accused both the Congress and BRS of delaying the probe. He also questioned if the Chief Minister had struck a deal with former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to overlook the alleged corruption of the previous government. Reddy has urged for a swift judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), following the exposure of design, execution, and maintenance lapses.

Accusations of Shielding BRS

Further stirring the pot, BJP leader Reddy has accused the Congress government of protecting BRS from allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. He has expressed concern about the fate of the project and the INR 1 lakh crore invested in it. Reddy has sharply criticized the Congress government for not being forthcoming in its response to the 20 issues flagged by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). The BJP’s demand for a CBI inquiry, previously rejected by then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been reiterated.

Congress Defense and BJP’s Allegations

On the defensive, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister CaptN Uttam Kumar Reddy has refuted the allegations made by BJP’s G Kishan Reddy. He has accused the BJP Government of collaborating with the BRS Government in Telangana to secure major loans while turning a blind eye to corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. The Minister announced that a judicial probe into the Kaleshwaram project will commence this week, affirming the Congress Government’s commitment to holding the guilty accountable.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur

By Geeta Pillai

South Indian Cinema: Rajamouli Stands with Japan, 'VidaaMuyarchi' Progresses, and Pre-release Rumors Swirl

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Railways Announces Special Trains for Sankranti Festival Season

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tamil Nadu Sisters Turn to Online Entrepreneurship Amid Financial Adversity

By Rafia Tasleem

ED Seizes Properties Associated with TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee ...
@Courts & Law · 4 mins
ED Seizes Properties Associated with TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee ...
heart comment 0
Home Guard G Maruthi Honored for 40 Years of Service to Police Force

By Rafia Tasleem

Home Guard G Maruthi Honored for 40 Years of Service to Police Force
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations
Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood’s Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood's Challenges
Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply
Latest Headlines
World News
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
8 seconds
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
8 seconds
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
44 seconds
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
44 seconds
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
44 seconds
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach
47 seconds
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
57 seconds
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
59 seconds
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
59 seconds
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app