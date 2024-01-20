Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted

In the heart of Kalaburagi, a political drama unfolded on a recent Saturday, as the local unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a daring protest against the Union government. The act, an attempted immolation of a symbolic effigy, turned heads and raised the temperature outside the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Police Intervention Thwarts Effigy Burning

The demonstration, far from being a covert operation, was led by some of the CPI's most prominent leaders. State Council member Moula Mulla, district secretary Mahesh Rathod, and Executive Council member Bheemashankar Madiyal stood at the forefront of the protest. The drama heightened as the police swooped in, seizing the effigy from the protestors thus preventing its burning.

CPI Leaders Voice Discontent

Undeterred, the CPI leaders used the event as a platform to express their discontent with the Union government, accusing it of manipulating emotional issues to overshadow the pressing concerns that should be the focus of the public's attention. Their criticism was not muted but loud and clear, echoing through the slogans they chanted.

Accusations Against BJP-led Union Government

The CPI representatives aimed their arrows specifically at the BJP-led Union government. The consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, they alleged, was being exploited for political gain, especially in the light of the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Mahesh Rathod, the district secretary, made his stance clear by stating that the government has not only failed to alleviate the common people's burdens but has, in fact, exacerbated their difficulties. He urged the government to address the real issues faced by citizens instead of creating divisions based on religion.