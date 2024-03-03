Kakinada MLA Advocates for Rs. 250 Crore Compensation to Fishermen from ONGC

In a significant development in Kakinada, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhaara Reddy has taken a stand for the local fishermen's community, demanding a hefty compensation of Rs. 250 crore from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). This demand comes in light of the adverse effects on the livelihoods of approximately 45,000 fishermen families due to ONGC's seismic survey activities offshore Kakinada.

Massive Agitation in Support of Fishermen

The fishermen, primarily from Yetimoga, have been vocal against ONGC, seeking compensation for the loss of income resultant from the restricted fishing zones. Echoing their demands, MLA Reddy has announced plans to lead a considerable procession, signaling a united front from the MSN Charities Centre to the Old Port Railway Station area. This demonstration aims to amplify the call for fair compensation and draw attention to the fishermen's plight.

Details of the Seismic Survey and Its Impact

ONGC's seismic survey spans an extensive area of 500 square kilometers, within which a significant portion of 35 square kilometers has been marked as a no-fishing zone. This restriction has directly impacted the local fishermen's ability to carry out their livelihoods. Despite the clear detriment to the fishing community, compensation has yet to be provided by ONGC or Reliance companies, both of whom are engaged in exploration activities in the Kakinada Offshore.

Community and Political Support for the Cause

MLA Reddy's call for unity has resonated across party lines, urging fishermen to partake in the agitation devoid of political affiliations, including those from the YSRC. The movement has also seen support from notable figures such as MLC Karri Padmasri and YSRC leader Karri Narayana Rao, highlighting a collective effort to address and rectify the grievances of the fishermen community.

This initiative by MLA Reddy and the supporting political figures marks a critical moment in the struggle for justice for the fishermen of Kakinada. By demanding significant compensation, they aim to not only alleviate the immediate financial burdens faced by the families affected but also set a precedent for how industrial activities should be conducted in harmony with local livelihoods.