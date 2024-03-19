Kakamega Scandal: 700 Bags of Stone-Mixed Fertiliser Seized, Farmers Demand Justice

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kakamega County have embarked on a significant investigation after confiscating 700 bags of counterfeit fertiliser from a depot in Malava. This event has triggered a wave of outrage among the local farming community, who accuse the county government of engaging in fraudulent activities within its fertiliser distribution plan. The fertiliser, purportedly mixed with stones, has left many questioning the integrity of agricultural support programs in the region.

Investigation and Farmer Reactions

The discovery of the adulterated fertiliser came to light when farmers, already struggling with the challenges of securing government-subsidized fertiliser amid regional shortages, reported their purchases were contaminated with stones. "I came here on March 5 and bought 25 kilograms of the said fertiliser only to later hear that the farming input had been mixed with stones. I hadn't even used a single bag," one farmer conveyed to Citizen TV. In response, DCI detectives have taken samples from the confiscated bags for analysis to ascertain the precise composition of the alleged fake fertiliser. The revelation has not only caused financial loss to the farmers but also raised concerns over the potential impact on crop yields in a region heavily reliant on agriculture.

Government Response and Political Tensions

In the wake of this scandal, the County Government has come under fire but remains defensive, attributing the controversy to political maneuvering within the region. "Our fertiliser was tailor-made, our technical team led by my director of farm inputs moved around, and we tested our soils in different forms. We learned that it's important for our people to get tailor-made fertiliser," Benjamin Adama, the County's CEC Agriculture, explained. However, some members of the Kakamega County Assembly have accused the county's leadership of exploiting the farmers' predicament, insisting on accountability for those implicated in the fraudulent scheme.

Community Outcry and Calls for Action

The fertiliser fiasco has not only highlighted the logistical challenges faced by Kenyan farmers but also underscored the critical issue of governance and accountability in agricultural support initiatives. With the agricultural sector being a cornerstone of the local economy, the incident has spurred demands for transparency and justice from the community. Chekalini Ward MCA Titus Kwoma and other leaders have pointed out the price discrepancies and called for an investigation into the matter, emphasizing the need for integrity and reliability in agricultural services. As the analysis of the seized fertiliser proceeds, the outcome may have far-reaching implications for agricultural policy and trust in government institutions in Kakamega County.