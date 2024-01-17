Speaker Abbas Credits Kaduna Unity for House Speakership Success

In a recent revelation that underscores political camaraderie, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has attributed his rise to the speakership role to the unwavering support from Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, and former Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. This support, he indicated, was extended long before the 2023 general elections. Abbas, the representative of Zaria Federal Constituency, expressed his gratitude for their encouragement during a courtesy visit by Governor Sani and Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal at his office in Abuja.

During his remarks, Abbas lauded the harmonious relationship he maintains with Governor Sani and extolled the unity within the Kaduna State caucus. The Speaker also spotlighted the cooperative nature of the current members of the 10th House of Representatives. This unity, he said, transcends party lines and is an integral factor in the successful functioning of the legislative body.

Refuting the Norms and Praises for the House

Abbas' relationship with Sani, in particular, offers a counterpoint to the notion that governors typically prefer Speakers of the House not to hail from their states. Their positive relationship, thus, serves as an exception to the trend. Governor Sani, reciprocating the sentiments, expressed Kaduna State's appreciation for Abbas' leadership.

Furthermore, the Governor mentioned that President Bola Tinubu praised the House for its fruitful deliberations, well-structured bills, and insightful motions, which are perceived as beneficial for Nigerians. The visit by these prominent figures, including Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda and Deputy Minority Whip George Ozodinobi, underscores the wide-reaching implications of these political bonds.

Abbas' Leadership: A Beacon of Unity and Cooperation

As the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas' leadership style is characterized by its focus on unity and cooperation. His ability to work effectively with members of the opposition, as well as with other key political figures, has garnered him praise and support from all quarters. I