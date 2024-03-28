Kaduna Governor Uba Sani Grants Scholarships to 137 Freed Kuriga Schoolchildren, Vows Infrastructure Renewal

On a day filled with mixed emotions, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State made a heartwarming announcement, promising free education to the 137 recently liberated schoolchildren of Kuriga. This compassionate gesture, aimed at ameliorating the harsh experiences faced by the children and their community, underscores a significant commitment to education and societal rebuilding.

Comprehensive Support for Traumatized Children

Upon their release, the children underwent extensive psychological evaluations and therapy sessions, a necessary step to begin healing the mental scars inflicted during their abduction. Governor Sani, addressing the children and their families, highlighted the resilience and patience of these young souls throughout their ordeal. In addition to educational support, the state has pledged to renovate the LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School in Kuriga, ensuring a conducive learning environment for the returning students and their peers.

Legacy of a Lost Teacher Honored

The tragic loss of Mallam Abubakar, a teacher who succumbed to complications while in captivity, was also addressed by Governor Sani. In his memory, the state government will not only sponsor his children's education but also provide N10 million in support to his bereaved family. This act of kindness reflects the state's recognition of the sacrifices made by educators and their crucial role in shaping the future.

Rebuilding Kuriga: A Commitment Beyond Education

The initiatives announced by Governor Sani extend beyond the walls of the classroom. The comprehensive renovation of the Kuriga community, including its educational institutions, signifies a broader commitment to restoring peace, stability, and prosperity to an area marred by violence. Through these efforts, the government aims to demonstrate that the well-being and development of its citizens are of paramount importance.

As the Kuriga community embarks on a path to recovery, the support extended by Governor Uba Sani and the Kaduna State Government heralds a new chapter. It's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of education and community support in overcoming adversity.