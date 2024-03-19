Kaduna Gov Uba Sani Advocates for State Police Amid Rising Banditry Challenges

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has made a compelling call for the establishment of state police to effectively combat the rising menace of banditry in the state. This plea was made against the backdrop of recent kidnappings, including the abduction of over 280 students in the Kuriga area and 87 individuals in Kajuru Local Government Area, highlighting a significant security crisis.

Urgent Call for State Police

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Gov. Sani emphasized the dire need for state police, pointing out the inadequacies of local vigilante groups in facing well-armed bandits. "Vigilante service cannot hold anything more than pump actions, and these bandits, they come around with AK-47s and even more sophisticated weapons," Sani explained. He argued that state police would provide legal authority for officers to carry firearms necessary for defending communities against such heavily armed adversaries.

Military's Role and Assurance

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, during his visit to Gov. Sani, reassured the public of the military's commitment to rescuing the abducted students and other victims. Musa highlighted the military’s determination to end the reign of terror imposed by bandits and to support President Bola Tinubu's commitment to bolstering the armed forces' capabilities. "We are not sleeping. Many troops are coming, and we are taking more actions to safeguard and bring the children out safely, as quickly as possible," Musa stated, reflecting a proactive military stance against the bandits.

A Collective Effort for Security

The call for state police by Gov. Uba Sani reflects a broader consensus on the need for a more localized approach to tackling the sophisticated challenge posed by bandits. While the military’s efforts are crucial, the empowerment of state police is seen as a necessary step toward enabling communities to defend themselves and restore peace and security in the region. This development signals a critical juncture in Nigeria’s fight against banditry, where the adoption of both localized and national strategies could pave the way for lasting solutions.