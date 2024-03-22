Kaduna Crisis: Bandits Abduct 62 Villagers, Demand N40m Ransom in Kajuru LGA

In a harrowing incident late Monday night in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, bandits launched a violent attack on Buda village, abducting 62 villagers, including women and children. Yusuf Muazu, the youth leader of the community, disclosed that among the kidnapped were his elder brother, two younger sisters, and his cousin's wife, marking a night of terror that has left the village in anguish.

Details of the Attack

The attack, which occurred around 11 pm on March 11, 2024, saw bandits surrounding the village and taking residents hostage under the cover of darkness. Despite the efforts of security personnel, who later intervened, the bandits succeeded in their mission. The community has since been in a state of fear and uncertainty, with the kidnappers demanding a hefty ransom of N40 million for the release of the victims. The bandits initially set the ransom at N100 million but later reduced it, remaining firm on their demand.

Community's Response and Challenges

In the aftermath of the attack, the villagers have been grappling with the daunting task of raising the ransom. The economic hardship faced by the agrarian community has made it nearly impossible to amass such a sum. The kidnappers have also refused to provide food to the captives, worsening their plight. Tragically, out of the 62 initially kidnapped, only 45 remain alive, with others either killed or succumbing to the harsh conditions.

Efforts to Secure Release

The village head and Muazu have been in touch with the kidnappers, hoping to negotiate the release of their loved ones. The bandits have allowed brief communication with the captives, revealing the dire circumstances they are enduring. The community's plea for help and intervention has so far yielded little, leaving them in a desperate situation. The killing of two bandits by soldiers, intended to collect food for the hostages, has further complicated negotiations, with the kidnappers vowing revenge.

This incident highlights the ongoing security crisis in Kaduna State and the larger issue of banditry in Nigeria. It calls into question the effectiveness of current strategies to protect vulnerable communities and prevent such attacks. As the villagers of Buda await the return of their loved ones, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing the country in its fight against banditry and kidnapping.