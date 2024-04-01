Kaduna APC Suspends Women Leader for Critiquing Gov Sani's Debt Management Claims

In a bold stance against governance and fiscal management, Maryam Suleiman, the suspended Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, asserts her criticisms of Governor Uba Sani's public lamentation over inherited debts were justified, despite her indefinite suspension from the party. Suleiman, undeterred by the party's disciplinary action for her outspoken views, maintains her critique was truth-driven and necessary for accountability within political leadership.

Critical Voice Silenced

The APC's decision to suspend Suleiman followed her public censure of Governor Uba Sani's claims of inheriting a substantial financial burden from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, including a debt amounting to N85 billion and 115 contractual obligations. This suspension, dictated by Article 21(2)(v) of the APC Constitution, was swiftly enacted after Suleiman's remarks, made in a viral video, challenged the governor's narrative, suggesting mismanagement rather than inherited fiscal woes as the root of the state's financial predicament.

Standing Firm Amidst Controversy

Suleiman's unwavering stance, expressing no regrets over her comments, highlights a notable rift within the APC's Kaduna chapter, underscoring tensions between loyalty to party leadership and the pursuit of transparency and accountability. Her defense points to a deeper narrative of political commitment overshadowing governance issues, as she emphasizes her role in speaking out against what she perceives as betrayal of public trust. Despite the lack of formal notification of her suspension, Suleiman's resolve remains strong, as she continues to advocate for fiscal honesty and political integrity within her party and state leadership.

Implications for Governance and Party Unity

As this incident unfolds, it presents broader questions regarding the balance between party loyalty and the accountability of elected officials. Suleiman's suspension reveals the potential consequences faced by party members who publicly critique their leadership, setting a precedent that could stifle open discourse within the party. This action against Suleiman not only reflects the internal dynamics of the APC in Kaduna but also serves as a litmus test for the democratic principles of free speech and accountability within Nigeria's political landscape.